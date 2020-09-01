How should we interpret the words of Imam Hussain (AS) on the Day of Ashura in our lives?

SHAFAQNA – During the Day of Ashura, Imam Hussain (AS) mentioned some phrases which have been repeated to this day and inspired many prominent personalities and nations. Some of the most repeated short and striking phrases of Imam Hussain (AS) included:

“Death with dignity is better than life with indignity.”

“Truly, I do not see death except as prosperity, and do not see living beside oppressors except as shame and disgrace.”

“It is impossible that we give in to indignity (humiliation).”

The above phrases (slogans) were addressed at his enemies by Imam Hussain (AS) during the bloody battle on the Day of Ashura, and they will remain in history of the mankind forever. These phrases clearly outlined the aims of Imam Hussain (AS) in Karbala’s historical uprising. He is the son of Imam Ali (AS) who used to say: “Protect yourself from any indignity [1].”

