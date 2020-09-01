Date :Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 | Time : 15:34 |ID: 167081 | Print

67,000 children in Sub-Saharan Africa at risk of dying from hunger

SHAFAQNA- An estimated 67,000 children “are at risk of dying from extreme hunger” in Sub-Saharan Africa region before the end of the year, warned Save the Children .

“Data taken from The Lancet indicates that an average of 426 children per day are at risk of death unless urgent action is taken” in the region, it said in a report Tuesday.

Food insecurity has been a result of “a series of shocks this year in parts of the continent – from floods, locusts as well as soaring food prices to displacements”.“The impact of COVID-19 has added to these factors.”

Save the Children also referred to warnings that an estimated 433 million people across Africa will be undernourished by 2030, AA reported.

