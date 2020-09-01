Devastating socio-economic impact of COVID-19 on women globally, UN chief warns

SHAFAQNA-“The global pandemic has already reversed decades of limited and fragile progress on gender equality and women’s rights”, The UN chief António Guterres said in an address to a virtual town hall with young women from civil society organizations.

“Without a concerned response, we risk losing a generation or more of gains”, Guterres cautioned.

He underscored the vital role played by women, as healthcare workers, essential staff, teachers and carers, helping millions globally – both within and outside their homes.

However, few are recognized due to persisting inequalities and biases. At the same time, many women working in the informal sector have been thrown into financial insecurity, without regular income or effective social safety nets.

“The pandemic has exposed the extent of its impact on physical and mental health, education and labour force participation”, said Mr. Guterres, amid disturbing reports from around the world of skyrocketing gender-based violence, “as many women are effectively confined with their abusers, while resources and support services are redirected”.

“In short, the pandemic is exposing and exacerbating the considerable hurdles women face in achieving their rights and fulfilling their potential”, he said.