Webinar to commemorate anniversary of Imam Musa Sadr’s disappearance

The program will be broadcast on Zoom from 5:30 p.m. (Tehran time).

The International Culture Center affiliated to Tehran’s Municipality and the Office of Amal Movement in Tehran will cooperate in holding the program.

It will be attended by Haura Sadr, daughter of Imam Musa Sadr, Abbas Khameyar, Iranian cultural attaché in Lebanon, Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Haj Abulqasim Doulabi and Hojat-ol-Islam Sheikh Ahmad Mubaleqhi, members of the Iranian Assembly of Experts, and a number of Lebanese figures.

­Those willing to watch the webinar can log on to https://us۰۴web.zoom.us/j/۲۷۵۰۸۵۸۹۴۹ or http://www.u-news.net/ar/۲۰/۱۰/۲۶۷۷/Live-%۷C-Unews-Agency.htm.

Sadr was a highly revered Shia cleric of Iranian descent, who founded the Lebanese Amal (Hope) Movement in 1974. He went to Lebanon in 1959 to work for the rights of Shia Muslims in the port city of Tyre, located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Beirut.

The prominent cleric disappeared on August 31, 1978, during an official visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine.