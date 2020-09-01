Egypt’s Al-Azhar launches campaign against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Egypt’s Al-Azhar has launched a campaign against Islamophobia.

“Islam that They Do Not Know” is the title of the campaign, launched in Twitter and Facebook following acts of desecrating the Quran in two European countries.

Al-Azhar official Nazir Ayad said the move is aimed at correcting the wrong image some have in mind about Islam, youm7.com website reported.

Such a wrong image has caused disrespect and desecration of Islamic sanctities and incited racism and extremism, he added.

Muslim countries have strongly condemned recent incidents in Sweden and Norway in which copies of the Holy Quran were desecrated.

On Friday, a copy of the Quran was burned in the city of Malmo by right-wing extremists.

A day later, at an anti-Islam protest in Oslo, Norway — held by the far-right group Stop the Islamization of Norway (SION) — a protester tore out pages of the Quran and spat on them.