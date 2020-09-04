Date :Friday, September 4th, 2020 | Time : 05:22 |ID: 167166 | Print

UK: Mosque members in Beeston clean up church grounds

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hawzah News Agency: A team from Abu Huraira Mosque in Beeston has taken it upon themselves to clean the area around the adjacent Holy Spirit Church on Tempest Road.

The church has been made ‘redundant’ and the Church of England are in the process of selling the building. In the meantime the small garden, which houses a war memorial, has become overgrown and the site has attracted litter.

Noor Zaman, who organised the clean up, commented:

“We are neighbours to the church and as it says in both the Bible and the  Holy Quran: neighbors should look after one another.”

You might also like
US-made bomb kills and maims Yemeni children in deadly strike
Theresa May calls for snap UK general election June 8
UK : Int’l Quds Day to be marked online
A lesson in compassion and partnership
The United Kingdom and Islam - a history shared throughout many centuries
Iraq: Holy Quran Institute in Hindia District received more than 3000 students for summer Quranic courses+ Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *