Charlie Hebdo re-publishes the cartoons insulting to the Prophet Muhammad s.a

SHAFAQNA-

The French newspaper “Charlie Hebdo” decided to re-publish the offensive picture of the Prophet Muhammad SA, which it had previously published in 2015, in its new issue, which will be published on Wednesday.

The re-publication of these cartoons coincides with the start of the trial of 14 accused in the case of the armed attack on the newspaper’s headquarters, which left 12 people dead among its staff and sparked a wave of condemnation and protests.

These controversial cartoons, when they were published for the first time 5 years ago, sparked great discontent in Muslim circles in France and across the world.