Important Events after Ashura
By: Ali Hussain Jalali
Be prepared for the punishment
You are cursed by every Prophet and every religion.
This was not the reward for the Messenger of God.
If he was alive now, he would have cried.”
I have killed the most honorable master.
The one who is best in genealogy
And who had the best father and mother.”
The crow crowed, and I said,
Whether you crow or not,
I have gotten even with the Messenger of God.”
How their enemies are in fear.
They would be happy
And they would tell me: Yazid, you did a good job!
We have taken their heads, and gotten even
For the battle of Badr.
The Hashim (family of the Prophet Muhammad] played with politics.
There is no revelation and no Messenger.
They lied just to get the leadership.
I am not from my tribe
If I do not take revenge on the descendants of Ahmad.”
Mukhtar did not kill ‘Umar Ibn Sa’d, but he ordered the women of the city to sit by the door of his house and cry and wail every night. They did this, and after some time, he became crazy.
Notes
20. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of an-Nahl 16:92
21. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of al-Had?d 57:23
22. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of ash-Sh?r? 42:23
23. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of ar-R?m 30:38
24. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of al-Hashr 59:7
25. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of al-Ahz?b 33:33
26. Mua’min is caller for prayer.
27. A’An is the call to prayer.
28. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of ar-R?m 30:10
29. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of Ali-‘Imr?n 3:178
30. People of Koreish (The Prophet’s rivals) allied each other against Prophet Mohammad and showed him various sorts of bitterness that obliged him to flee his hometown. When God gave him victory against them, they were quite sure he would revenge himself upon them. He said nothing to them but, ‘what do you think I am going to do with you?’ ‘Only the good, for you are a noble brother and the son of a noble brother,’ answered they. He said: ‘I will repeat the same wording of my brother Joseph the prophet: (Today, you are not condemned.) Go, you are released (Tulaqa).’
31. After the Battle of Uhud, Hind—wife of Abu Sufyan and Yazid’sgrandmother tried to eat the liver of Hamzah Ibn ‘Abdul Muttalib (Prophet Muhammad’s uncle) after he had been martyred in the battle.
32. The Holy Qur’an; Sura of Ali-‘Imr?n 3:169
