Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:24

Video shows Israeli soldier kneeling on Palestinian protester’s neck

SHAFAQNA– A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli soldier kneeling on the neck of  an elderly Palestinian protester.

Footage circulating on Tuesday shows an Israeli soldier pushing Khairi Hannoun, a 65-year-old Palestinian protester, to the ground as other troops raise their rifles and shout at a group of news photographers to back away. One projectile was fired, although it is not clear if it was a stun grenade or tear gas.

The soldier then wrestled Hannoun to the ground and kneeled on his neck and back while putting him in handcuffs.

Hannoun said he was with dozens of demonstrators in Shufa village near the occupied West Bank town of Tulkarem who were protesting Israeli plans to confiscate some 800 dunums (800,000 square kilometres) of the land to build an industrial park, AlJazeera reported.

