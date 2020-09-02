Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 07:59 |ID: 167240 | Print

Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif ordered to ‘surrender’ to court

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to “surrender” to the court until September 10.

According to AA, the Islamabad High Court’s ruling came during a hearing of the appeals filed by the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law against their convictions in corruption cases.

“We are not declaring Nawaz Sharif an absconder, we are giving him an opportunity to surrender before the court,” Geo News, a local broadcaster quoted Justice Amir Farooq, a senior judge of the court, as saying.

 

You might also like
Top Pakistani cleric 'Allama Sajid Naqvi' condemns Shia genocide in Quetta, DI Khan
At least 8 Killed, 27 Injured In Suicide Attack at Pakistan Court
Muharram in Kashmir: a look at region’s mourning ceremonies amid lockdown imposed by India + Photos
Eid Milad festivities in full swing in Pakistan
Pakistan’s National Book Museum hosts rare Quran gallery
Conference to mark 40th day of Sheikh al-Nimr in Karachi - Sunni and Shia clerics to attend
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *