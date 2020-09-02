Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif ordered to ‘surrender’ to court

SHAFAQNA-Pakistani court on Tuesday ordered former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to “surrender” to the court until September 10.

According to AA, the Islamabad High Court’s ruling came during a hearing of the appeals filed by the former premier, his daughter and son-in-law against their convictions in corruption cases.

“We are not declaring Nawaz Sharif an absconder, we are giving him an opportunity to surrender before the court,” Geo News, a local broadcaster quoted Justice Amir Farooq, a senior judge of the court, as saying.