https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/nah.jpg 162 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-02 09:46:422020-09-02 09:46:42What are the effects of poverty?
What are the effects of poverty?
SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) told his son, Mohammad Hanafiah (RA): O’ my child, I am fearful of poverty for you, and make sure you seek refuge in Allah (SWT) from poverty; as the poverty and indigence impairs (damages) the human being’s religion, and strays the wisdom, and is the cause of anger and enmity [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 319.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!