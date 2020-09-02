Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 09:46 |ID: 167244 | Print

What are the effects of poverty?

SHAFAQNA – Imam Ali (AS) told his son, Mohammad Hanafiah (RA): O’ my child, I am fearful of poverty for you, and make sure you seek refuge in Allah (SWT) from poverty; as the poverty and indigence impairs (damages) the human being’s religion, and strays the wisdom, and is the cause of anger and enmity [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 319.

