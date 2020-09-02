https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/imam-sajjad4.jpg 166 296 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-02 09:54:302020-09-02 09:54:30Which sins bring about torments and misfortunes?
Which sins bring about torments and misfortunes?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain, Zainul Abideen (AS) who said: The sins which cause torments and misfortunes to be inflicted on people are:
- To disobey knowledgeable religious leaders unjustly
- To rebel against people
- To ridicule and humiliate people
- To make fun of people [1]
