Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020

Which sins bring about torments and misfortunes?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain, Zainul Abideen (AS) who said: The sins which cause torments and misfortunes to be inflicted on people are:

  1. To disobey knowledgeable religious leaders unjustly
  2. To rebel against people
  3. To ridicule and humiliate people
  4. To make fun of people [1]

