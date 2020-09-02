Which sins bring about torments and misfortunes?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from fourth Shia Imam, Ali ibn Hussain, Zainul Abideen (AS) who said: The sins which cause torments and misfortunes to be inflicted on people are:

To disobey knowledgeable religious leaders unjustly To rebel against people To ridicule and humiliate people To make fun of people [1]

[1] Tafseer Nemoneh, Vol. 3,Page 37.