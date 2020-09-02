Sheikh Al-Azhar: Burning of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden is a brutal terrorist crime

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Al-Azhar called the burning of the Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden a barbaric terrorist crime and a racist act.

“Sheikh Ahmad Tayyeb” wrote in a post on his Facebook page: “Those who dared to commit the crime of burning the Holy Quran should know that such crimes are a terrorist and cruel act in every way.”

Sheikh Al-Azhar said: “Such an act is racist and hateful, which all human civilizations are reluctant to do, but it is the fuel of the fire of terrorism that the East and the West suffer from.”

He continued: “Undoubtedly, such ugly crimes provoke hateful feelings, destroy the security of societies, and threaten the aspirations of the talks between religions and civilizations.”

Sheikh Ahmad Tayyeb concluded: “They should know that burning the Holy Quran is in fact burning the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims in the world, and the history of humanity will record such crimes in the pages of shame and disgrace.”

Three activists of the far-right party burned a copy of the Holy Quran in the Swedish city of Malmo on Friday and published their action in cyberspace.

A wave of protests swept through Malmo following the extremist insults.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English