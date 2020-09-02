Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 13:44 |ID: 167294 | Print

French president arrived in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- The French president arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad today (Wednesday) during an official visit.

Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad this morning on his first visit to Iraq to help the country, emphasizing its sovereignty. The French president will be in Baghdad for a few hours and will meet with Iraqi officials.
Macron is the first president to enter Iraq since Mustafa Al-Kazemi was appointed as the Prime Minister last May.

“I will be in Iraq tomorrow to work with the United Nations to launch an initiative to support the ‘sovereignty process’ in the country,” Macron said last night at the end of a two-day visit to Lebanon. “The battle for Iraqi sovereignty is a fundamental battle to allow these people and this suffering country not to succumb to the dominance of regional forces and terrorism,” he told reporters on Friday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

