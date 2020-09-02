Third phase of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office aids to the affected people of Beirut+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon, through the Ahlal-Bayt (PBUH) Charity Foundation, today (Wednesday) began the third phase of providing direct assistance to the people affected by the Beirut blast.

The second phase of providing assistance to the victims of the explosion in the port of Beirut will include the “Zuqaq Al-Blat” area, which is located near the site of the explosion. According to the report, a delegation from the office of Ayatollah Sistani, along with religious and social activists in the Zuqaq Al-Blat area, visited the area and were informed about the damage to its residential buildings.

The delegation also visited some poor families in the area and listened to their problems and suffering, which increased after the explosion. It is worth mentioning that the first and second phases of the aid provided by the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani included aid to the two areas of Al-Khandaq Al-Ghamiq and La Quarantain area in Beirut, which began in mid-August and has continued until now.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English