Washing the shrines of Karbala after Ashura ceremony

SHAFAQNA- The shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) were thoroughly washed by the servants after the glorious Ashura Hussaini commemoration ceremony.

According to Shafaqna, quoting Shia News, despite the situation of quarantine in Karbala, thousands of the devout lovers of Aba Abdullah (AS) visited the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS). These visits were in order to mourn and commemorate the events of the first decade of Muharram , principally the day of Ashura.

The mourning procession of Tawirij, is one of the largest mourning groups of the martyrs of Ashura. As a mourning ritual, this mourning procession traveled miles, and after they entered the shrine of Imam Hussain (AS) (his residing tent), the mourners mourned with the sound of “O-Hussain, O-Hussain” . Afterwards, they entered the shrine of Hazrat Abbas (AS).

Last night, with a significant decrease in the number of pilgrims to Aba Abdullah (AS) shrine, the servants of the holy shrines of Karbala washed the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS). They closed a part of the shrines and washed them thoroughly. Afterwards, they reopened the doors of the shrines to welcome pilgrims.

Karbala is in the state of being quarantined until 13th of Muharram. The processions around the shrines of Karbala have not been active since last night. The lights of these processions will be off until Thursday. Then they will be ready to receive the pilgrims again starting on Friday night.