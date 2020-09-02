Macron declined to condemn Charlie Hebdo Insulting Cartoons

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: French President Emmanuel Macron refused to condemn Charlie Hebdo Insulting Cartoons, saying that it was not his place to pass judgment on the s decision by French magazine to publish a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Macron, speaking during a visit to Lebanon, said it was important for French citizens to be respectful to each other, and avoid a “dialogue of hate” but he would not criticize the satirical magazine’s decision to republish the cartoon.

Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by gunmen in 2015, said Tuesday it was republishing the controversial cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to mark this week’s start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the attack.