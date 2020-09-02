Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 15:42 |ID: 167324 | Print

Macron declined to condemn Charlie Hebdo Insulting Cartoons

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: French President Emmanuel Macron refused to condemn Charlie Hebdo Insulting Cartoons, saying that it was not his place to pass judgment on the s decision by French magazine to publish a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Macron, speaking during a visit to Lebanon, said it was important for French citizens to be respectful to each other, and avoid a “dialogue of hate” but he would not criticize the satirical magazine’s decision to republish the cartoon.

Charlie Hebdo, the target of a massacre by gunmen in 2015, said Tuesday it was republishing the controversial cartoons of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to mark this week’s start of the trial of alleged accomplices in the attack.

You might also like
Emmanuel Macron, Iran, the United States, JCPOA Macron demands Tehran, Washington to enter talks
Sergey Lavrov, Iran, JCPOA Sergey Lavrov: Russia aware of Macron’s initiative about JCPOA
Putin holds phone talk with Macron on Lebanon
Freench’s Macron admit ineffectiveness of EU actions to save JCPOA
Two men injured by far right gunman in French mosque attack
French president arrived in Baghdad
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *