Mourning ritual of Bani Assad tribe in Karbala +Photos

SHAFAQNA- The procession of Bani Assad began its mourning ceremony ritual today (Wednesday), the 13th of Muharram.

These mourning ceremonies are held in order to commemorate the burial of the holy bodies of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

These burials are mourned after the events that took place in Karbala in the year 61 AH.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Euphrates News, the ceremonies were held while taking health precautions. In addition to the presence of teams destined to carry out health measures, such as disinfection operations, special routes were identified for the caravans. This routes served to simplify the maintaining of the recommended physical distance.

Historical sources indicate that the people of the tribe of Bani Assad were the first people to enter Karbala. They came in order to bury the holy bodies of the martyrs. Afterwards, Imam Sajjad (AS) arrived in Karbala from Kufa. He came to bury his father, Imam Hussain (AS), and his companions.

Saeed Zamizam, a historian from Karbala, explains: “The history of mourning caravans dedicated to the day of burial of the martyrs dates back to the beginning of the twentieth century. At that time, Sayyid Jude Qazvini, one of the rich people of Karbala, founded this ceremony. This ritual was founded in the following way: a group of Karbala tribes, led by the the Bani Assad tribe, set out a journey of visiting the Holy shrines in troops. They payed visits to the shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and his brother.”

“This mourning ceremony continued until 1970, when the former Iraqi regime put pressure on the tribes. These mourning rituals stopped completely,” Zamizam added.

The large presence of women in this ceremony is one of its prominent features.

The ceremony began this afternoon (Wednesday), the 13th of Muharram al-Haram, near the holy shrines of Imam Hussain(AS) and Hazrat Abbas (AS) in the holy city of Karbala. The ceremony started with a large presence of women and the tribes of Karbala.

After the fall of Saddam Hussain in 2003, these mourning ceremonies were resumed to commemorate the 13th of Muharram. Upon the resuming of these ceremonies, they were attended more widely by Iraqi tribes in addition to large numbers of women.

