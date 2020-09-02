Riyadh agrees flights between UAE and other parts of world to fly over Saudi skies

SHAFQANA- The Saudi government has agreed to allow flights between the UAE and other parts of the world, including the occupied Palestine, to pass through its airspace.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation of Saudi Arabia (GACA) announced this afternoon (Wednesday) that the country has agreed to the UAE request for the use of Saudi airspace by various aircraft from all over the world, including Israeli aircraft, when flying from and to the UAE. An official source in the Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation organization said: “The UAE’s request to allow incoming and outgoing flights to all countries from Saudi airspace was approved.”

On Monday this week, a plane belonging to the Zionist regime’s Al-El Company made its first direct commercial flight between the occupied Palestine and the UAE, where it passed through the skies of Saudi Arabia and transferred members of high-level US and Israeli delegations from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi International Airport to meet with senior Emirati officials.

It should be mentioned that three weeks ago, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan issued a joint statement announcing the establishment of full relations between the two countries and the regime and the UAE reached an agreement, and in this regard, delegations from both sides were scheduled to meet to sign bilateral agreements in various fields, including the establishment of direct flights and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, while it is expected the final agreement to normalize relations will be signed in the White House.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English