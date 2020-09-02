Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 20:15 |ID: 167377 | Print

Nabih Berri meets Ismail Haniyeh

SHAFAQNA-Speaker of the parliament of Lebanon, Nabih Berri met with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Wednesday.

According to Al Manar TV, talks reportedly touched on the general developments in the region especially with respect to the Palestinian cause, and the agenda of the Conference of the General Secretaries of the Palestinian factions, which will be held in Beirut tomorrow.

After the meeting, Haniyeh expressed solidarity with Lebanon in the wake of the catastrophic Beirut port blast.

Ismail Haniyeh has traveled to Lebanon for the first time in 27 years.

 

 

