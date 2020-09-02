COVID-19 is a game-changer for international peace and security: UN chief

SHAFAQNA- “The world has entered a volatile and unstable new phase in terms of the impact of COVID-19 on peace and security”, the UN chief told a virtual meeting with world leaders on Wednesday.

Secretary-General António Guterres said the pandemic was more than a global health crisis.

“It is a game-changer for international peace and security”, he spelled out, emphasizing that the process can play a key role in “promoting unity and aligning thinking” on how to beat back the pandemic, news.un.org reported.

Guterres maintained that the coronavirus has exposed the basic fragility of humankind, laid bare systemic and entrenched inequalities, and thrust into the spotlight, geopolitical challenges and security threats.