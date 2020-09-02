Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 21:20 |ID: 167386 | Print

COVID-19 is a game-changer for international peace and security: UN chief

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- “The world has entered a volatile and unstable new phase in terms of the impact of COVID-19 on peace and security”, the UN chief told a virtual meeting with world leaders on Wednesday.

Secretary-General António Guterres said the pandemic was more than a global health crisis.

“It is a game-changer for international peace and security”, he spelled out, emphasizing that the process can play a key role in “promoting unity and aligning thinking” on how to beat back the pandemic, news.un.org reported.

Guterres maintained that the coronavirus has exposed the basic fragility of humankind, laid bare systemic and entrenched inequalities, and thrust into the spotlight, geopolitical challenges and security threats.

You might also like
Coronavirus And Women
Iran: religious sites reopen in low-risk areas
China affirms its first Coronavirus vaccine patent
Iraq: New healthcare center for Covid-19 patients
Saudi Arabia to decide on Hajj ‘within a week’
Italy To Close All Schools And Universities
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *