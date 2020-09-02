Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 21:37 |ID: 167389 | Print

Netanyahu talks to Sisi about Israel-UAE deal

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday about the Israel-UAE deal.

Egyptian Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi received a phone call from the Israeli prime minister to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Egypt’s support of ‘any steps’ aiming to bring peace to the region while preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, a statement by the presidency read on Wednesday.

 He also lauded the recent UAE-Israel deal, claiming that the deal is a step in the direction of bringing peace to the region, Ahram Online reported.

El-Sisi underscored the importance of the Israeli side ‘not taking unilateral measures that would undermine the chances for peace’, especially refraining from the annexation of Palestinian lands, Rady said.

 

 

 

