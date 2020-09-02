Netanyahu talks to Sisi about Israel-UAE deal
SHAFAQNA-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday about the Israel-UAE deal.
Egyptian Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi received a phone call from the Israeli prime minister to discuss the latest developments in the region.
Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Egypt’s support of ‘any steps’ aiming to bring peace to the region while preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, a statement by the presidency read on Wednesday.
He also lauded the recent UAE-Israel deal, claiming that the deal is a step in the direction of bringing peace to the region, Ahram Online reported.
El-Sisi underscored the importance of the Israeli side ‘not taking unilateral measures that would undermine the chances for peace’, especially refraining from the annexation of Palestinian lands, Rady said.
