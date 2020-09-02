Netanyahu talks to Sisi about Israel-UAE deal

SHAFAQNA-Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Wednesday about the Israel-UAE deal.

Egyptian Presidency Spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi received a phone call from the Israeli prime minister to discuss the latest developments in the region.

Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi stressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Egypt’s support of ‘any steps’ aiming to bring peace to the region while preserving the rights of the Palestinian people, a statement by the presidency read on Wednesday.