Libya finds new mass grave in area retaken from Haftar militia

SHAFAQNA-The Libyan government discovered a new mass grave by Haftar’s militias in the southwestern city of Tarhuna.

“The grave contains the remains of an unidentified number of bodies,” Abdul Aziz Al-Jaafari, a spokesman for General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Anadolu Agency.

The Libyan authorities say that Haftar’s militia and allied mercenaries have committed several war crimes and crimes against humanity in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.