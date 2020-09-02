Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 21:54 |ID: 167402 | Print

Libya finds new mass grave in area retaken from Haftar militia

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Libyan government discovered a new mass grave by Haftar’s militias in the southwestern city of Tarhuna.

“The grave contains the remains of an unidentified number of bodies,” Abdul Aziz Al-Jaafari, a spokesman for General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons, told Anadolu Agency.

The Libyan authorities say that Haftar’s militia and allied mercenaries have committed several war crimes and crimes against humanity in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

 

 

You might also like
Daesh militants are targeting Libya's oil fields
Pope appeals for peace in Libya
Libyan unity govt could be unveiled Wednesday
Radicals burn Libya's oil - new strategy at play say experts
Sex Slavery, ISIS & Illegal Arms Trade: Libya Plunged Into Failed State After US invasion
Rocket attacks on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport injured several Libyan pilgrims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *