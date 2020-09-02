Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 22:18 |ID: 167406 | Print

Pakistan:24 killed in Flash floods

SHAFAQNA- Flash floods in northern and northwest Pakistan has left at least 24 dead and more than 30 others injured over the last 24 hours, officials and local media reported on Wednesday.

Massive rains and flash floods hit several districts of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders neighboring Afghanistan.

Landslides caused by heavy rains, and flash floods have also disconnected several parts of these districts from rest of the country. A major highway that connects provincial capital Peshawar with Mardan district was also closed for traffic from different portions, according to AA.

 

