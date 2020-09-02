Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 23:21 |ID: 167409 | Print

Saudi Arabia sentenced seven people to death for killing Shia Muslims

SHAFAQNA- A Saudi court has sentenced seven people to death for killing Shia Muslims.

A court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced seven members of the ISIS terrorist group to death for killing several Shia citizens. They are accused of killing eight Shia citizens in 2014 in al-Ahsa province. In November of this year, ISIS terrorists attacked Hussaini mourners in the village of Delwa on Ashura Day, killing eight people.
Seven of these terrorists have been sentenced to death and three others to 25 years in prison.

Since 2014, ISIS terrorists have carried out various attacks on Saudi, especially against the country’s Shia minority, killing dozens of people.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

