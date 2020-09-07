Iraq: Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine invests alternative energy to supply its projects with electricity

SHAFAQNA- Al Kafeel: The Engineering Projects Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine has announced that it has begun the early stages of investing in alternative energy (solar), to provide its major strategic projects with electricity, especially agricultural projects that the Holy Shrine has given great importance to, as it has taken the responsibility to invest desert lands and convert them into green oases, to produce green oases, to produce many types of important crops of national benefit, and for this purpose, the latest means and techniques have been employed to complement what preceded it.

About this project, the head of the engineering projects department at the al-Abbas’s holy shrine, Eng. Dia Majid al-Sayegh, spoke to the al-Kafeel network, saying: “The al-Abbas’s holy shrine worked to invest natural resources and transform them into outputs of benefit and guaranteed results, which is clearly reflected in its plan to achieve comprehensive development, and after the expansion of the scope of the Holy Shrine projects, including agricultural projects, and considering that electric energy is one of its most important pillars, and the distance of these projects from electric transmission lines, their cost and instability, in addition to the fact that diesel generators constitute an additional cost, our choice came to use alternative energy (solar power stations) to supplement these projects by electric power and rely on natural resources. ”

Indicating: “The idea was generated by investing in the field of renewable energy through the establishment of systems that rely on solar energy, and by relying on the expertise and competencies of our engineering staff. The first steps were to prepare a comprehensive study and clarify the need for energy for each project, on which we started the first steps and installed solar cells. The initial experiments that were carried out in the Al-Awali Agricultural Project (one of the major strategic Holy Shrine projects) yielded good results, provided that these works will be expanded and circulated to the rest of the projects, respectively.”