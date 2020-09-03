Al-Azhar slams Charlie Hebdo’s decision

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Al-Azhar slammed French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s decision .

His insistence on the crime of republishing insulting cartoons is fueling feelings among religious subjects, and this is considered an unjustified provocation,” Al-Azhar University in Egypt said in a statement.

In the statement, the international community was asked to take a tough stance on the attack on the sacred and symbols of Muslims, according to AA.