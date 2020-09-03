Date :Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 | Time : 07:01 |ID: 167442 | Print

Rohingya Genocide: Canada, Netherlands join Gambia ICJ case against Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- Canada and the Netherlands will formally join Gambia ICJ case against Myanmar.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok said the two nations were intervening in the case before the International Court of Justice in order “to prevent the crime of genocide and hold those responsible to account”.

Calling the lawsuit “of concern to all of humanity,” Champagne and Blok said Canada and the Netherlands would “assist with the complex legal issues that are expected to arise and will pay special attention to crimes related to sexual and gender-based violence, including rape”, according to AlJazeera.

