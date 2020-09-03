Date :Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 | Time : 07:24 |ID: 167447 | Print

International Criminal Court slams US sanctions against its officials

SHAFAQNA-The International Criminal Court (ICC) has slammed US sanctions against its officials prosecutor including chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda for a probe into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The Hague-based tribunal said the sanctions announced by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo against Bensouda and another senior official, Phakiso Mochochoko, were “serious attacks” against the rule of law.

Pompeo announced the moves on Wednesday, saying that “the ICC continues to target Americans”.

The ICC said in a statement the new measures “are another attempt to interfere with the Court’s judicial and prosecutorial independence and crucial work to address grave crimes of concern to the international community”, Al Jazeera reported.

 

