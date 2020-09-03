Date :Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 | Time : 09:42 |ID: 167455 | Print

What is the ruling on playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies.

Question: What is the ruling on playing instruments such as Dammam in the Mosque or in mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not allowed in the Mosque, but there is no problem in mourning processions; of course on the condition that it does not bother the people.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *