What is the ruling on playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies.

Question: What is the ruling on playing instruments such as Dammam in the Mosque or in mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not allowed in the Mosque, but there is no problem in mourning processions; of course on the condition that it does not bother the people.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA