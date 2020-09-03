https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-03 09:42:062020-09-03 09:42:06What is the ruling on playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
What is the ruling on playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about playing Dammam in mourning ceremonies.
Question: What is the ruling on playing instruments such as Dammam in the Mosque or in mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (AS)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: It is not allowed in the Mosque, but there is no problem in mourning processions; of course on the condition that it does not bother the people.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
