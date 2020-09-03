How did Zuhair join Imam Hussain (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – Some of the people of Bani Fazareh and Bajileh tribes said: Some of us together with Zuhair ibn Qayn Al-Bajali were returning from Hajj pilgrimage. We were moving behind Imam Hussain’s (AS) caravan and did not want to face him. Wherever Imam (AS) decided to set up a camp, we did so in another place, until in one of the places we had to share camp. So Imam (AS) set up camp in one section and we did in another part. We were eating food when a messenger from Imam Hussain (AS) arrived, greeted us and said: O’ Zuhair ibn Qayn, Aba Abdillah (AS) wants you to go and see him.

By hearing this message, everyone dropped whatever they had in their hands and we all stood still. As if a bird was sitting on our heads. Zuhair’s wife who was called Dillam (or Dalham), the daughter of Amru called him and said: Sobhan-Allah, the son of the Prophet (PBUH) called for you and you still sitting down? Why do you not hurry to go and see him? Zuhair stood up and it was not long before he returned happy and smiling and ordered to dismantle his tent and set it up near Imam Hussain’s (AS) tent.

Then told his wife I want to divorce you because I do not like anything except good come to you from me. I have decided to serve Hussain (AS), to give my life to defend him. His wife stood up and cried and said goodbye to Zuhair and said: May Allah (SWT) be with you and grants you all the best. I ask you to remember me on the Day of Judgment with Hussain’s (AS) grandfather (the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Zuhair told his companions: Whoever likes to be with me, can come, otherwise this is my last meeting with you [1].

[1] Lohoof, Seyyed ibn Tawoos.