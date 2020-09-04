Date :Friday, September 4th, 2020 | Time : 05:44 |ID: 167539 | Print

Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine announces ‘Uprising of Imam Hussain’ competition

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Network: The Religious Affairs Department at the Imam Ali Holy Shrine announced the competition entitled (The Uprising of Imam Hussain), which contains (100) questions about the uprising of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

The competition will start from 9/1/2020 until 25/10/2020 AD, while the participants’ grades will be announced on 11/1/2020 AD.

The competition will be in (Arabic, English, Urdu and Roman Urdu), and there are valuable prizes from the blessings of the Commander of the Faithful (PBUH) for those who score full mark. The link of the competition will be published on the official Facebook page of the Religious Affairs Department.

You might also like
Int’l Quran Contest for Visually-Impaired: Members of Policy-Making Council Selected
Quran competition for Muslim youth held in Michigan, US
The Preparatory Committee announced for the Hussayni Documentary Competition
UK: IHRC holds the Annual Genocide Memorial Day Poetry Competition
Russian capital to Host Quranic Festival
83 Countries to Take Part in Iran’s 35th Intl Quran Contest
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *