Imam Ali (A.S) Holy Shrine announces ‘Uprising of Imam Hussain’ competition

SHAFAQNA- Imam Ali Network: The Religious Affairs Department at the Imam Ali Holy Shrine announced the competition entitled (The Uprising of Imam Hussain), which contains (100) questions about the uprising of Imam Hussain (peace be upon him).

The competition will start from 9/1/2020 until 25/10/2020 AD, while the participants’ grades will be announced on 11/1/2020 AD.

The competition will be in (Arabic, English, Urdu and Roman Urdu), and there are valuable prizes from the blessings of the Commander of the Faithful (PBUH) for those who score full mark. The link of the competition will be published on the official Facebook page of the Religious Affairs Department.