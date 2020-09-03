Date :Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 | Time : 15:32 |ID: 167544 | Print

UN calls for inquiry into Kashmir human rights violations

SHAFAQNA- The UN has called on Indian government to investigate cases of forced disappearance and mass graves in Jammu and Kashmir. In a letter this week addressed to the Indian government, at least nine UN rapporteurs also asked New Delhi to reconsider the closure of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) in the disputed region.

“We urge [India]…and local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to undertake prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into all alleged enforced disappearances…and take measures to identify the remains in each of the thousands of unmarked graves,” said the letter, which was posted to the government on July 1 but only made public two months later, according to AA.

