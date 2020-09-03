Amnesty: 7,000 health workers have died of Coronavirus

SHAFAQNA- New data released by Amnesty International shows that 7,000 health workers have died around the world after contracting coronavirus, The Amnesty said on Thursday the death toll represented “a crisis on a staggering scale” and renewed an urgent call for governments to provide healthcare professionals with the necessary equipment so they can continue their vital work.

“Every health worker has the right to be safe at work, and it is a scandal that so many are paying the ultimate price,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice. Cockburn said that throughout the pandemic, governments have hailed health workers as heroes, but this rings hollow when so many workers are dying from a lack of basic protection,” Al Jazeera reported.