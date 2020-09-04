One-sided settlement imposed on the Palestinians is not going to work: Pakistan PM

SHAFAQNA-In a wide-ranging interview with Talk to Al Jazeera, the Pakistani prime minister said One-sided settlement imposed on the Palestinians will not solve the issue.

“Any one-sided settlement which is going to be imposed on the Palestinians is not going to work,” Imran Khan said after he was asked about the recent normalisation of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Israel must “recognise this: that if they do not allow the Palestinians to have a just settlement, a viable state, this issue will not die down”, Khan added.