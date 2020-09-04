September 5th: Lessons from life of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Lessons from the life of Imam Hussain, Sayyida Zainab, Abbas, Ali al-Akbar, Qasim, and Ruqayya (peace be upon them) will be presented by Sheikh Muhammad-Hussein Rajabian.

This program will be started on September 5th and will be ended on November 18th on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:00 – 10:00 am EST (US), 9:00 – 10:00 pm (Singapore) and 2:00 – 3:00 pm (London)

To register please text to WhatsApp number: +1 202-505-4811.

The fee for this class is $50 and will be broadcasted on Imamsadiq.tv/en.