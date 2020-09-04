Egyptian girl writes Entire Quran in Uthman Taha style

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Egyptian girl, Fatima Yusuf Adli Hassan, has written the entire Quran in Uthman Taha style of calligraphy.

The girl, who studies at a high school affiliated to al-Azhar Islamic Center, lives in Farshut town in Qena Governorate, Youm7 website reported.

It took Fatima 5 months to complete calligraphy of the Quran.

She started writing the verses at the age of 15 after memorizing the entire Holy Book.

Syrian calligrapher Uthman Taha is regarded as one of the most skilled calligraphers in the Arab world.

He has written the Quran 12 times at the King Fahd Complex.

What makes Taha’s work unique is that each page of the Quran that he writes concludes at the end of a verse.