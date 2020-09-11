Refugee to live with Gary Lineker at his Surrey mansion

SHAFAQNA- Gary Lineker has signed up to house a refugee in his Surrey mansion and is reportedly set to welcome a refugee to live with him.

It came after Tory MP Lee Anderson accused Lineker of “virtue signalling” and suggested he should house “the next boat of illegal immigrants”.

The Match Of The Day host has been critical of the government’s response to migrants attempting to cross the English Channel, Independent reported.

Last month he described the response as “heartless and completely without empathy”.

The former England footballer has been in touch with charity Refugees at Home, The Mirror reports, and will offer a refugee a place to stay.

He is said to have no idea who he will be living with or where they will be from.

Ex Everton and Spurs striker Lineker said he is “not at all” apprehensive, and told the newspaper: “I have had so much connection with refugees over the last couple of years, according to thelondoneconomic.

“I’m sure it will be fine. I have been thinking of doing something like that for a while.

“My kids are all grown up so I’ve got plenty of room so if I can help on a temporary basis then I’m more than happy to do so. Why not?”