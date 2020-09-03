Zarif: Only thing has been normalized is kneeling on Palestinian’s head

SHAFAQNA- The only thing that has been normalized is “kneeling on the Palestinians’ neck”, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday

In his tweet, Javad Zarif posted a photo portraying an Israeli soldier kneels on a Palestinian protester’s neck.

A video circulating on social media shows an Israeli soldier kneeling on the neck of an elderly Palestinian protester who was detained during protests in West Bank.