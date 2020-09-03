Bahrain’s relationship with Israel becomes official: Israeli TV claims

SHAFAQNA- Some Israeli news and political sources have suggested that Bahrain may formally establish relations with Israel and that Bahrain may join the UAE-Israel coalition in the near future.

The official television of the Israeli regime announced that after the signing of the agreement between the UAE and the regime, Bahrain will also make public its relations with Israel.

It should be noted that the secret relations of some Arab governments with Israel had started many years ago, which has entered a new phase with the official announcement of the UAE and the support of Saudi Arabia by opening its route to Israeli flights to the UAE.

It should be noted that currently three Islamic countries, Egypt, Jordan and the UAE, have political relations with the Zionist regime.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English