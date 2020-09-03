Date :Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 | Time : 23:26 |ID: 167614 | Print

Lebanon’s acting PM after meeting with Michel Aoun: My desire is to form a government of experts

SHAFQANA- Incumbent Lebanese Prime Minister Mustafa Adib met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun today (Thursday) to brief him on the results of his recent parliamentary consultations.

After the meeting, Adib said: “My belief and desire is to form a homogeneous and governmental working team consisting of experts who will try to implement the reforms as soon as possible.”

Adib added: “I informed Michel Aoun about the atmosphere of parliamentary consultations and I felt the cooperation of the representatives and factions and their desire to form a government to face the consequences and start reforms.”

Without specifying a deadline for forming the Lebanese government, he stressed his efforts to form a homogeneous team to implement reforms.

The Lebanese prime minister also said he had felt the desire of all groups to form a government to meet the challenges.


This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

