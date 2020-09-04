Date :Friday, September 4th, 2020 | Time : 09:47 |ID: 167670 | Print

Is it allowed for women to recite elegies? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about women reciting elegies.

Question: Is it allowed for women to recite elegies?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Reciting elegies for a woman who knows that non-Mahram can hear her voice, if it causes the provocation or drawing attention of non-Mahram or any other corrupt act; it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

