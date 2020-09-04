https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-04 09:47:472020-09-04 09:47:47Is it allowed for women to recite elegies? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it allowed for women to recite elegies? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about women reciting elegies.
Question: Is it allowed for women to recite elegies?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Reciting elegies for a woman who knows that non-Mahram can hear her voice, if it causes the provocation or drawing attention of non-Mahram or any other corrupt act; it is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
