Are wealthy people obliged to help the poor in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – In Nahjul Balagha, it is reported from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Indeed, Allah (SWT) has allocated the sustenance of the poor people in the wealth of the rich people. Therefore, no poor person will remain hungry unless the rich ones avoid paying the poor’s right. And Allah (SWT) will ask the rich people about the hunger of the hungry ones (on the Day of Judgment) [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 32.