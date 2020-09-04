Barezani arrived in Ankara to meet Turkish officials

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, Nechiravan Barezani, arrived in Ankara on Friday to meet with Turkish officials.

Barezani was accompanied on this trip by “Fawzi Hariri”, the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government, “Karim Shankali”, Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) spokesperson “Safin Dizi”, and his advisor “Fallah Mustafa”.

The head of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region met with Turkish Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu as soon as he arrived in Turkey, and is scheduled to meet with Recep Tayyip Erdogan this afternoon.

Barezani’s visit to Turkey comes after consultations with Iraqi officials and French President Emmanuel Macron in Baghdad.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English