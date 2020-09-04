New arrests in Saudi Arabia; Detention of country’s famous Qari

SHAFAQNA- “Prisoners of Conscience” Twitter account reported new arrests in Saudi Arabia, including a famous Qari and a university professor.

According to the announcement of this Twitter account, Saudi security forces arrested last month “Abdullah Basfar “, the famous Quran reciter in this country, who is also an associate professor of Shariah and Islamic studies at King Abdul Aziz University of Jeddah.

Abdullah Basfar has also been the former Secretary-General of the World Book and Sunnah Organization.

On the other hand, the same Twitter account announced the arrest of “Dr. Saud Al-Fanisan”, the former head of the Faculty of Sharia at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, last March.

Since Muhammad bin Salman came to power in the summer of 2017 after the coup against his cousin Muhammad bin Nayef, Saudi officials have arrested hundreds of religious, media, academic and cyberspace figures for reasons related to freedom of expression and have sent them to prison.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English