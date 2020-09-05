Refugee education is set to worsen at the age of COVID-19

SHAFAQNA- COVID-19 presents a dire threat to refugee education worldwide, the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR reported.

The report “Coming Together for Refugee Education” underscored that half of all refugee children are out of school and calls for immediate and bold action by the international community to beat back the catastrophic effects of the coronavirus.

The report details that, while children in every country have struggled with the impact of COVID-19, refugee children have been particularly disadvantaged. UN figures show that 1.6 billion learners across the world, including millions of refugees, have had their education disrupted.

Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees said that half of the world’s refugee children were already out of school, unhcr.org reporte.

“We cannot rob them of their futures by denying them an education today. Despite the enormous challenges posed by the pandemic, with greater international support to refugees and their host communities, we can expand innovative ways to protect the critical gains made in refugee education over the past years.”

Before the pandemic, a refugee child was twice as likely to be out of school as a non-refugee child. This is set to worsen – many may not have opportunities to resume their studies due to school closures, difficulties affording fees, uniforms or books, lack of access to technologies or because they are being required to work to support their families.