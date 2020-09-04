Why is Ashura uprising different from all world’s uprisings?

SHAFAQNA| by Leila Yazdani: Throughout the history, many movements have occurred in different regions of the world. Some of these movements have been so great that they have impacted not just their own people but the people of other regions and even the next generations. But, among them, Imam Hussain’s (A.S) uprising was unique, the event of Karbala was extraordinary and the martyrs of Karbala have a special position. Why?

The answer is to be searched in the nature of the event, this movement has specific features which have made it a perpetual model for all:

One characteristic of the event is that Imam Hussain’s (A.S) movement was solely and truly for the sake of God, the religion and rectifying the society of Muslims. There was not even a bit of oppression or corruption in this movement.

Imam Hussain (A.S) stated:

“I rise up only for the sake of rectification of the nation of my grandfather, the Messenger of Allah.”

This is an extremely important point. The Arabic word used which means ‘only’ indicates that there is no other intention that can contaminate.

The work of Imam Hussain (A.S) is a work in which there is not even a slight hint of impurity. Hence, you see this quality achievement has lasted to this day and will last forever.

Another feature of Imam Hussein’s (A.S) unique movement was that he fought oppression and corruption. Infact, the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S) is confirmed by both the intellect, logic and the innate nature. Thus, it has been taken as role model by even non-Muslim nations and figures.

As a result, it was the uprising that nourished many other uprisings and, even unto this day Ashura of Imam Hussain (A.S) blazing forth as the paradigm supreme of the fight against tyranny and its eventual defeat and overthrow.

