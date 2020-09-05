Iraq reports 5,036 new COVID-19 cases in a day

SHAFAQNA- Iraq has recorded 5,036 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health ministry has said.

“In the past day, 5,036 Iraqis have been infected with COVID-19, 3,611 have recovered, 84 patients have died,” the ministry’s press release reads.

The highest number of cases were recorded in Baghdad (1,300 cases), according to Newsfeed.