https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/coron-1.jpg 168 300 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-05 06:28:082020-09-05 06:28:08Iraq reports 5,036 new COVID-19 cases in a day
Iraq reports 5,036 new COVID-19 cases in a day
SHAFAQNA- Iraq has recorded 5,036 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, its health ministry has said.
“In the past day, 5,036 Iraqis have been infected with COVID-19, 3,611 have recovered, 84 patients have died,” the ministry’s press release reads.
The highest number of cases were recorded in Baghdad (1,300 cases), according to Newsfeed.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!