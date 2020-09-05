Date :Saturday, September 5th, 2020 | Time : 06:31 |ID: 167750 | Print

Lives of millions of Indian Muslims are at stake amid rising Islamophobia: Pakistani experts

SHAFAQNA– Lives of millions of Indian Muslims are at risk amid rising Islamophobia, Pakistani experts warned.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Modi’s policies against the Muslims would have serious consequences as he encourages demonization of the Muslims on the basis of religion, and has empowered right-wing ethno-nationalists,” he said.

“This authoritarian attitude not only puts the lives of millions of Indian Muslims at stake but predicts an imminent humanitarian crisis that may extend beyond borders,” he added.

Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan, criticized the silence of world powers over the current situation in India.

He warned of another refugee influx if the international community did not act now,

Ayaz said that it is very unfortunate that Modi’s racist and fascist ideology has given rise to populism and Islamophobia in India, AA reported.

