Dutch far-right leader found guilty of insulting Moroccans

SHAFAQNA-Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders was found guilty of insulting Moroccans as a minority group by the appeals court of The Hague on Friday.

The Court however acquitted him from the charges of inciting discrimination and hatred. A previous conviction by a lower court was overturned which fined him for €5,000 ($5,900).

In his speech after his election victory in March 2014, Wilders asked his supporters : “Do you want more or less Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?” The audience chanted “less, less”. Wilders responded with: “Then we will arrange that”, AA reported.

