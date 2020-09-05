https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/dutch.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-09-05 06:47:272020-09-05 06:47:27Dutch far-right leader found guilty of insulting Moroccans
Dutch far-right leader found guilty of insulting Moroccans
SHAFAQNA-Dutch far-right politician Geert Wilders was found guilty of insulting Moroccans as a minority group by the appeals court of The Hague on Friday.
The Court however acquitted him from the charges of inciting discrimination and hatred. A previous conviction by a lower court was overturned which fined him for €5,000 ($5,900).
In his speech after his election victory in March 2014, Wilders asked his supporters : “Do you want more or less Moroccans in this city and in the Netherlands?” The audience chanted “less, less”. Wilders responded with: “Then we will arrange that”, AA reported.
